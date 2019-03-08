“Mugabe Should Compensate Gukurahundi Victims Before He Dies”

Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans’ Affairs Victor Matemadanda has told Former President Robert Mugabe to compensate Gukurahundi victims before he dies.

Speaking during a meeting with war veterans in Bulawayo on Wednesday Matemadanda said instead of funding opposition parties, Mr Mugabe should swallow his pride and give some of his cattle to Gukurahundi victims.

“Mugabe thinks we’ve forgotten that he killed people in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces. He should be accountable for his sins before he dies.

“He has many cattle that he can use to compensate families that were affected by Gukurahundi,”

The Gukurahundi was a series of massacres of Ndebele civilians carried out by the Zimbabwe National Army from early 1983 to late 1987. It derives from a Shona language term which loosely translates to “the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains”.