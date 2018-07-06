UPDATE, PICTURES: 4 Men caught smuggling $4 million out of Zimbabwe, arrested by police in Harare

PHOTOS of men caught smuggling $4 million from Zimbabwe

The four men who were allegedly nabbed and found in possession of US$4 million and an estimated 100 kilograms of gold were arrested in Borrowdale Harare following a tip off that the quartet were allegedly going to smuggle the money out of Zimbabwe.

Police details recovered the money and gold which was stashed in suitcases.

The US dollars, in $100, $50, $20 and $10 notes was reportedly confiscated by the police pending on going investigations regarding the matter.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the case.

Earlier today Robert Zhuwao shared photos showing the moment Zimbabwe police came face to face with the yet to be identified smugglers.

Said Zhuwao:

“The country is bleeding and some are said to be trying to smuggle $4 million out of the Zimbabwe. Not right. Also said to have had 100kgs gold.”

A source at ZRP police told Zwnews that the four men are of foreign origin.

Authorities have not yet issued a statement on the issue.