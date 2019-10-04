Grace, Leo Mugabe exchanged hard words over ED bribery on burial day

Dr Amai Grace Mugabe quarrelled with a family spokesperson few hours before the burial last week on Saturday after she accused him of having taken bribes from President Mnangagwa’s government.

Mrs Grace Mugabe accused Leo Mugabe and Zvimba chiefs of pushing for Mugabe’s burial to be done at the National Heroes Acre against his expressed desire before he died, accusing them of receiving bribes from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Mugabe’s nephew, Leo, said:

We had a fall-out on Saturday around 11 am before the burial. We fell out because she said I took a bribe from Mnangagwa to influence the decision to bury my uncle at the Heroes Acre.

Mugabe died last month in Singapore after losing a long fight with cancer.