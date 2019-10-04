Chiwenga fires CIOs who have been watching him in China

Ailing Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is currently recovering at a military hospital in China, last month fired security officials attached to him fearing they were spying on him and giving his political rivals information on his recovery bid.

“He remained with two security aides by the name Ncube and Kadengu, who are from the military,” a state security official revealed.

The Zimbabwe Independent’s security sources said Chiwenga did not feel secure under the watch of CIO operatives he was not close to.