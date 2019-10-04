Zimbabwe Black Market Currency Exchange Rates Today: 04/10/19

Zimbabwe Black Market Exchange Rates:
USD to ZWL$ zimrates 18
USD to ZWL$ zwl365m 17.80
USD to ZWL$ bluemari 17
USD to BOND: zimrates 11.70
Interbank Rates:
USD to ZWL$: 15.2611
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.9918
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Black Market Exchange Rates:
USD to ZWL$ zimrates 18
USD to ZWL$ zwl365m 17.80
USD to ZWL$ bluemari 17
USD to BOND: zimrates 11.70
Interbank Rates:
USD to ZWL$: 15.2611
ZWL$ to RAND: 0.9918
Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
Facebook Comments