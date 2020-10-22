President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that his administration would soon be tightening screws on the regulation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), which he accused of deviating from their mandate.

Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party remain at loggerheads with civic society organisations (CSOs) that openly denounce corruption, human rights abuses and other vices perpetrated by the former.

The government has also accused NGOs of working with opposition political parties and the West to effect a regime change in Zimbabwe, something which the CSOs have denied.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliamentarians and the nation at large on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said his government would move to correct some of the anomalies in the operation of NGOs in Zimbabwe.

He said the legislation governing operations of NGOs would be reviewed during the third session of the ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe, which he officially opened.

He said there are a number of loopholes in the current legislation which governs the operation of NGOs, adding that the government will move to correct the anomalies.

“This august House will therefore consider the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill to revamp the administration of NGOs and PVOs and correct the current anomalies,” he said.

