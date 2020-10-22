MASVINGO – The Officer Commanding Masvingo Province, Ass Comm Taonei Nyazema is allegedly defying a High Court order that bars him from transferring a junior officer from Ngundu to Mashoko.

Sergeant Erison Madumira who approached the High Court for the order accuses Ass Comm Nyazema of abusing and harassing him by transferring him without reasonable grounds.

In the latest court papers seen by The Mirror, Madumira says Nyazema continues to harass him and press for his transfer to Mashoko although there is a court order against such a move.

“I state that I am being harassed by the 1st respondent for reasons best known to himself, which reasons have not been communicated with me as required by the Constitution.

“The prosecutor who declined to prosecute my case for lack of evidence initially Sergeant Major Mujakachi was also drastically transferred on May 8, 2020 to Mashoko.

“…. Not only that Sergeant Dhliwayo who is supposed to be the only witness in the disciplinary trial has also been transferred to Basera Police Station,” reads part of the affidavit.

Efforts to get a comment from the Police were futile.

Nyazema was ordered to stop the transfer by Justice Neville Wamambo sitting at the High Court in Masvingo. The case number is HC94/20.

In his founding affidavit for the order which Nyazema is allegedly defying dated May 18, 2020, Madumira told the court that the transfer order was issued after he was charged for allegedly assaulting and insulting a Sergeant Tshuma at Lundi Business Centre on April 13, 2020.

Madumira says the transfer order was issued miscellaneously, a few hours after the disciplinary trial was ordered on April 15, 2020.

The Mirror is in possession of the memos dated April 15, 2020 directed to Dispol Masvingo West from Propol Masvingo.

The memo ordering an investigation into Madumira is under number TN459/ 20 while the transfer order is TN460/20.

“On April 15, 2020 the 1st respondent issued a radio directing the Dispol Masvingo West to institute disciplinary proceedings against myself and another workmate…

“On the same day the 1st respondent issued another radio whereby he transferred me to Mashoko,” reads part of the affidavit.

His affidavit also alleges that Nyazema ordered another disciplinary trial against him after the latter’s lawyer wrote to Nyazema asking for the grounds of transfer.

“Ensure that member is charged for and disciplinary trial is finalized by the 20th May 2020 as I do not share powers over him with any lawyer,” reads a statement on Madumira lawyers’ document sent to Nyazema.

Madumira also told the court that Nyazema is fixated on transferring him to Mashoko such that he even transferred Police Prosecutor Sergeant Major Mujakachi to Basera from Ndungu on May 8, 2020 after he declined prosecution over lack of evidence.

-Masvingo Mirror

