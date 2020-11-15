The government will this week begin paying its employees’ salaries and bonuses as the country is slowly gearing up for the festive season.

Permanent Secretary for Information and Publicity, Nick Mangwana says the government will start paying civil servants salaries and bonuses this week.

He pointed out that the government will be employing the performance based remuneration, that is those who would have not reported for duty, will not receive their salaries and bonuses.

“Government will this week start paying civil servants’ salaries and bonuses.

“Minister Paul Mavima said if teachers do not report for duty, Government will not pay them bonuses as well as their salaries,” he said.

He was referring to the minister’s sentiments who had said; “If teachers don’t work, then they will not get their pay and bonuses. Those who will report to work will get bonuses.

“Government will start paying bonuses this month while some will get their bonuses next month. We are going to make sure that all civil servants get bonuses before Christmas,” he said.

