The Government has frozen the duty on fertiliser imports, giving green light to private players to bring in Ammonium Nitrate and Urea for the cropping season which has already set in.

As noted by government, applications are open to farmers, unions, corporates, and agencies with proven farming records and capacity to import.

The move follows SI 178 of 2024 and aims to boost cereal production by 347%, from 744,271 tonnes last season to over 3.2 million tonnes.

The initiative also supports the recovery from drought, with fertiliser donations from Russia already received.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) has assured the nation that normal to above normal rains are expected in the 2024/25 rainfall season, allaying fears of another drought in Zimbabwe and parts of Southern Africa as predicted by some international climate forecasters.

Zimbabwe and the region as a whole suffered from low rainfall during the 2023-2024 cropping season, exacerbated by El Niño conditions, leading to food insecurity and water shortages.

The announcement of a better rainfall outlook is a welcome relief for farmers and rural communities that rely on seasonal rains for their crops.

