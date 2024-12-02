President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to officiate at the groundbreaking of a 720MW energy power plant in Hwange.

The US$1 billion project which is part of Zimbabwe’s Energy Strategy, includes a 200MW solar plant.

Completion of the project is expected by 2028 and will boost power supply, industry growth & local engineering skills.

Zimbabwe is facing serious power challenges due to a number of factors including low water levels at Kariba Dam.

As of 2023, Zimbabwe’s installed electricity generation capacity was approximately 2,540 MW.

However, due to a combination of factors such as climate change, ageing infrastructure and equipment breakdowns, actual electricity generation is often much lower than this capacity, resulting in power cuts and load shedding.

Total demand for power in Zimbabwe is estimated at over 4,000 MW per annum providing real opportunities for investment into electricity generation.

Zwnews