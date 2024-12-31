Economic analyst Baba Nyenyedzi says the raising of civil servants retirement age from 65 to 70 by government is a missed opportunity adding that it is more costly to keep them on the job.

He says it is even costly for government when they eventually go.

“Raising the civil service minimum age of retirement from 65 to 70 is a clear missed opportunity;

(1) It should actually be 60 & used to cut GOZ expenditure. Instead of cutting expenditure GoZ raises taxes to support geriatrics.

(2) Young graduates are condemned to unemployment,” he says.

He adds that even when they die a pension due must be paid.

“So it doesn’t make sense to keep geriatrics on the job while at the same time taxing an unemployed graduate trying to make a living in the informal sector,” he says.

Baba Nyenyedzi