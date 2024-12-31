By Professor Jonathan Moyo

On the back of the self-defeating ‘Smith or Rhodesia was better’ propaganda being recklessly peddled by some desperate sections of Zimbabwe’s opposition and its social media supporters and pollsters; below is an interesting and manifestly objective, informed and informing popular response of the ‘Quora Question Bot’ to the question whether Africa as a whole was better under colonialism:

The question of whether Africa was “better” under colonialism is complex and often contentious.

Evaluating this requires considering various perspectives, including economic, political, social, and cultural factors.

Economic Impact

· Infrastructure Development: Colonial powers often built infrastructure (roads, railways, ports) primarily to extract resources. While this infrastructure can be seen as beneficial, it was usually designed to serve colonial interests rather than the needs of local populations.

· Resource Exploitation: Colonies were exploited for their natural resources, which were extracted and exported with little benefit to local economies. This has had long-lasting effects on African economies, contributing to ongoing issues of underdevelopment and economic dependency.

Political Impact

· Governance and Stability: Some argue that colonial rule brought stability and governance structures. However, these systems often suppressed local governance and imposed foreign rule, leading to long-term political instability after independence.

· National Borders: Colonial borders often disregarded ethnic and cultural divisions, leading to conflicts that persist today.

Social and Cultural Impact

· Education and Health: Colonial powers did establish some educational and health systems, but access was often limited to certain populations, reinforcing inequalities. Many indigenous knowledge systems and practices were undermined or devalued.

· Cultural Disruption: Colonialism often led to the suppression of local cultures and languages. The imposition of European cultures had lasting effects on identity and social structures.

Long-Term Consequences

· Post-Colonial Challenges: Many countries faced significant challenges after gaining independence, including political instability, economic challenges, and social divisions exacerbated by colonial policies.

· Legacy of Inequality: The economic and social inequalities established during colonialism have had enduring effects, contributing to ongoing poverty and conflict in many regions.

Conclusion

Overall, while some may argue there were certain benefits during the colonial period, these must be weighed against the extensive negative impacts and legacies that continue to affect African nations today.

The consensus among historians and scholars is that colonialism had overwhelmingly detrimental effects on African societies, economies, and cultures.”