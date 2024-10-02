The government says plans are underway to upgrade, rehabilitate, widen, and dualise certain sections of the Beitbridge -Bulawayo -Victoria Falls Road through a Public-Private Partnership with Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd under a Design, Build, Operate, and Transfer contract.

This was disclosed by Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere during post cabinet briefing.

He said the rehabilitation of the road will enhance movement of transit traffic, thereby making these routes the most preferred along the North- South Corridor, connecting Zimbabwe to South Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia.

Zwnews