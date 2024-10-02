Former military intelligence officer Never Maswerasei says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has upped the game as he plans to eliminate his political rivals.

“Blood is now literally on the floor with various hit teams having been tasked to carry out the mass slaughter over the coming weeks and months.

“The South African contingent of Saviour Kasukuwere and Walter Mzembi must be found dead in their cars or burnt in their houses,” he says.

Maswerasei adds: “Specific details of the operation are that Chiwenga, Rugeje, Sanyatwe, Kasukuwere, Mzembi and Nelson Chamisa must be neutralised (read eliminated) as soon as possible to prevent a potential whirlwind that seems to be tormenting in Mnangagwa in his dreams daily.

“Meanwhile, Mnangagwa’s operation to eliminate rivals is being led by General Moyo of the Military Intelligence Department faction aligned to the Dynasty Cabal,” he adds.

Posting on his X handle, Maswerasei reports that the fights between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga have reached an all-time high with Chiwenga telling Mnangagwa he has no grassroots support.

Zwnews