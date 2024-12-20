Secretary for Presidential Affairs Tafadzwa Muguti says anti-smuggling measures are not targeting households.

In tweet he said: “Please kindly note no time in the video did I mention household searches. As with the current programme door to door in this regard is shop to shop, business to business.

“However, we are aware some homes are being used as store warehouses for smuggled goods and we are equally dealing with them,” he said.

Muguti was responding to reports alleging that the government is going uconduct door to door searches for smuggled goods.

“Government has initiated a door-to-door crackdown to confiscate smuggled goods that are flooding the country, especially during the festive season.

“Those found in possession of smuggled items will face imprisonment without the option for bail,” reported the state run daily, The Herald.

Apparently, setting the record straight, Muguti said door to door means shop to shop, thus business to business.

Zwnews