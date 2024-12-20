Cde Never Maswerasei says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa joined the country’s liberation struggle late, in 1962.

Cde Maswerasei who is a former military intelligence officer says President Mnangagwa knows nothing about ZANU PF founding principles.

“He is a mafikizolo who was undecided and he knows nothing about the founding principles of ZANU.

“From 1963 to 1974 he was a nobody in ZANU. He is not a founder and therefore must zip it already,” he says.

Cde Maswerasei was responding to President Mnangagwa’s threats against ZANU PF members who are taking party issues to social media, without following laid down procedures.

President Mnangagwa was born in Zvishavane, the Midlands Province in 1942 and is from the Karanga sub-group of Zimbabwe’s majority Shona ethnic group and he joined the liberation struggle in 1962, after being recruited in Northern Rhodesia by Willie Musarurwa to join the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), a newly formed pro-independence party in Southern Rhodesia.

He was among the youngest cadres to join the struggle.

In 1965 Mnangagwa said in a press statement he was “arrested, tortured and sentenced to death.” He adds that, “the death sentence was subsequently commuted on a technicality to ten years imprisonment which I served in various prisons in Zimbabwe while at the same time I advanced my education through correspondence.”

After his release, he was deported back to Zambia where he completed his Law Degree. After completing his Law Degree, he says he voluntarily left Zambia to rejoin the Liberation struggle in Mozambique in 1976 where he was assigned as the Special Assistant to Robert Mugabe.

Zwnews