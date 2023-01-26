The State has set a date for the trial of the Chitungwiza woman who made headlines for spending days with the decomposing body of her husband without reporting to the police last year.

Plaxedes Mashasha (66) also known as Gogo Mashasha’s trial will be held on February 13 at the Chitungwiza Magistrates Court before regional Magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa.

Mashasha is being charged with culpable homicide and is currently out on bail.

Prosecuting, Ms Pamela Dzinduwa alleged that Gogo Mashasha left her now late husband Gideon Mashasha who was critically ill, in the custody of their son Grant Mashasha, whose mental stability has also been questioned.

She allegedly went to an unknown place knowing that her husband needed close attention.

The late Gideon was left sleeping in their bedroom.

He died and the body decomposed while Gogo Mashasha pretended to be failing to access the house.

She alleged that her son had locked the door from the inside and could not open it for days.

Ms Dzinduwa told the court that there was gross negligence, which resulted in the death of Gideon, as he lacked access to food and medical attention.

state media