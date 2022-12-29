The state was Wednesday forced to abandon burial on Moreblessing Ali’s mutilated remains after the slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist’s children and other family members fiercely protested the controversial move arguing they had the final say on her burial.

Ali, who was killed between May and June this year following her abduction in her Nyatsime home area May 24, was set for a pauper’s burial this Wednesday at a Mabvuku cemetery in Harare.

Her children – Nyasha and Silence Ali – strongly protested being side-lined from the process after they were notified just nine hours from the time that had been set for their late mother’s interment.

The pauper’s burial was set to take place in the early hours of Wednesday fronted by a family faction that was agreeable to the controversial process.

Nyasha told ZimLive that she was not aware of the burial arrangements.

“They have abandoned their plan to bury our mother without our consent as children,” she said.

“I’m relieved it did not go according to their plan because a lot of relatives were angry and protested against such inhumane act.

“They took the body and we don’t know where the body was since Monday. We are not even sure if it’s the body of our mother and they just added that we will do paperwork as early as possible,” Nyasha said.

Sources said Ali’s burial was to be convened for just 20 people including suspected state agents.

ZimLive could not readily secure comment from organisers of the foiled burial attempt.

Ali, who was 46, was allegedly abducted by one Pius Jamba as she was leaving a bar at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in the Nyatsime area outside Chitungwiza on May 24.

Her decomposing body was found dumped at a homestead belonging to the suspect’s mother at Dunnoter farm in the farming community of Beatrice outside Harare.

Ali’s alleged killer was arrested 16 June after a three-week manhunt.

Her killing whipped up political emotions followed with fierce clashes between Zanu PF and CCC supporters during her funeral wake in June.

The activist’s remains have not yet been buried nearly six months after her shock murder.