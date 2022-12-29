Notorious bouncers – Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kamunda – nabbed, taken from Borrowdale Police Station to CID Homicide for case management. This comes after a videos of the two attacking people and throwing liquids into customers faces surfaced.

Their charge sheet has not yet been revealed to the public.

Meanwhile the popular pub PABLOZ Night Club has assured patrons that their safety and protection remain a top priority.

This follows the chaos which occurred last weekend at the Samy Levy’s club after a notorious bouncer attempted to stab another bouncer with a knife following a misunderstanding.

In a statement, the club’s management said an example will be set.

“Pertaining to the weekend’s events going viral on social media, an example WILL be set.

“The police are handling the case so we cannot get into too much detail. These culprits are known (and) banned troublemakers and were trying to force their way into Pabloz.

“Our brave security details fought them off and they became violent to the point of drawing knives and stabbing our security detail,” reads the statement.

They said they are pleased that the authorities are taking this very seriously and are confident the rogue bouncers will be brought to book.

“We at Pabloz are working with ZRP to ensure all resources and manpower needed to apprehend these culprits are readily available. “The safety of our clients remains our top priority and in light of these recent events, we have beefed up our security, both internally and externally, to ensure these kind of rogue elements do not spoil the rest of the festive season and other nights for you.”

state media