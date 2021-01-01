The government has come under fire for allowing a huge gathering in Mbare yesterday when more people, some of them prominent are dying of covid-19.

Last night crowds of people thronged Mbare as they celebrated New Year’s Day.

Renowned journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono says;

“More prominent political folks succumb to Covid-19, yet the ZANUPF government is irresponsibly allowing big events to go ahead as what happened in Mbare last night!”

Political analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says;

“Dear @nickmangwana do you know that under normal circumstances Ministers of Health and Home Affairs including Police Chief would have been fired after this scandal in Mbare last night.

“Just accept that there is no second republic, no new dispensation. You are lying to yourselves.”

Another social and political analyst Elder Mabhunu says the government should not have allowed the gig.

“The government has suspended the reopening of schools citing continuing coronavirus cases, but saw it fit to allow a huge gathering.

“If the government is serious on fighting the spread of the disease, it should not allow gatherings,” he says.

The calls come at the time a number of prominent people have died of covid-19 in the last few days towards the close of the year 2020.

In the same light, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is on record warning that gatherings are not allowed.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services has noted the concerns saying the move is illegal:

The ministry said the police will issue a statement in that regard.

“Govt notes with concern circulating pictures and videos purportedly showing large crowds at an event in Mbare on 31 Dec 2020.

“Such gatherings are not only illegal but potential Covid-19 superspreaders.

“The police has since been alerted & will issue a statement on the incident.”

-Zwnews/ Photos- Newshawks