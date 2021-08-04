Cabinet has advised farmers to separate their power reticulation between domestic and commercial consumption.

The domestic component has a pre-payment facility, while the commercial component can benefit from the post-payment facility.

This call was made following a presentation on the country’s energy & power demand and supply situation by the Minister of Energy and Power Development Zhemu Soda, Cabinet noted that some farmers are experiencing challenges in paying their electricity bills.

Meanwhile, a Stop Order facility is also available for the post-payment of farmers’ commercial bills.

Cabinet further advised farmers to design appropriate strategies in order to sustain their payments for electricity as they ramp up agricultural production as spelt out under the NDS1.

Zwnews