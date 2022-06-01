The government has refuted reports that there are some Zimbabweans who are cutting and selling their toes for riches.

This follows reports that went viral on media platforms alleging that some Zimbabweans are selling their toes for riches.

It was believed that the toes would be used for ritual purposes, but the government says nothing like that is happening in the country.

Deputy Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Kindness Paradza says the reports are not true and meant to tarnish the country’s image.

“We have conducted some investigations on the matter and found out that nothing like that is happening.

“We visited Zimex Mall in Harare the place where it is such things are taking place, but we found people doing their everyday jobs,” he said.

He added that such reports are being peddled by those who hate the country and want to tarnish its image.

Zwnews