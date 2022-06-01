Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors has called for an urgent council meeting to cancel the Pomona deal saying it is not in the country’s interest.

Councillors have proposed that the special council meeting be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the CCC says it is also challenging the deal in court.

Apparently, MDC-A acting Harare Mayor Stewart Mutizwa recently supported the deal saying it is good, he is backed by the ruling party ZANU PF.

However, the substantive Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says the deal is bad for the country.

He says the deal is corrupt and should not be left to see the light of the day.

Under the deal, City of Harare will have to pay a foreign company thousands of dollars to be able to dump waste at the site.

Zwnews