The government has revoked the suspension of duty facility offered to Beitbridge Jucing Company over its pricing model.

In a letter to the company, Secretary for Finance and Economic Development.Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, George Guvamatanga said the government has noted with concern that the firm is selling its products in foreign currency thereby sabotaging the country.

He said until the completion of investigations on the company’s conduct, the facility remains revoked.

Zwnews