The First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has launched the Traditional Cuisine Book at the event where she has been conferred with Wildlife Ambassador role, at the Rainbow Towers.

Speaking at the launch of the book titled Cooking With Amai, last evening, the First Lady said tourism without food is an incomplete venture.

She said the aim of this book is to revive interest in the traditional food adding that the recipes in the book are easy to make and serve to families.

The book was born out of a Cookout Competition started in May 2021 by the First Lady and her vision has gone beyond Zimbabwe since it is loved in the Diaspora and in the region.

The Winner of this year’s competition Stella Chitsunge is already exporting her product to England.

Meanwhile, the first autographed copy of the book has been bought for US$1600.00 by EEG and proceeds will go to the Angel of Hope Foundation.

