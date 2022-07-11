GHANAIAN and Pan African digital media influencer Wode Maya has challenged social media influencers to champion African development and tourism.

The celebrated digital media influencer Wode Maya who jetted into the country this Sunday met the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa in Harare this Monday as part of his tourism diplomacy initiative.

Maya, who has been to 25 countries, is set to engage young entrepreneurs in the country and illuminate the nation’s positive image on his platforms that have over a billion subscribers.

“I’m hoping to meet with young farmers, I saw Zimbabwe has got lots of young farmers so i hope we will become one when I go back. I also hope to meet with entrepreneurs, speak with them and give them the platform to showcase what they do to the world,” he said.

Senator Mutsvangwa appreciated Maya’s role in promoting contemporary Pan Africanism, urging other influencers to propagate development

“I’m glad he has made our office the first port of call, he has travelled to several countries sharing experiences, and the visit comes at a time when the President is engaging youth, women and social media influencers among creative sector players, in promotion of youthful faces to publicity. We appreciate Maya’s role on occupying YouTube space to positively image the continent against western induced prejudices,” said Senator Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabwe and Africa in general are usually at the receiving end of negative publicity from Western Media; hence the progressive use of alternative media has been described as critical in promoting development.

Maya becomes the latest foreigner to endorse Brand Zimbabwe as the Second Republic continues with the engagement and re-engagement drive.

Maya, born Berthold Kobina Ackon in 1990, hogged the lime light in 2017 when he recorded a video in a bus with empty seats besides him while other passengers stood because of his colour.

He was named one of the top and most influential YouTubers in Africa last year.

He is expected to visit Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, Matopos, Kariba and Nyanga.

