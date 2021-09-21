Government has instituted the following measures to contain the COVID-19 surge in schools: enhancement of surveillance & contact tracing at schools & the surrounding communities.

This include increasing on-site Covid-19 testing of all suspected cases,contacts & communities.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa said other measures also include restriction of movement into & out of the affected schools until the outbreaks have been controlled.

She said enhancement of awareness campaign in schools & surrounding communities will be promoted as well as vaccination of eligible population in schools & surrounding communities

Meanwhile, as of 19th Sept, 2 949 025 people had received their 1st dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine& 2 065 395 their 2nd dose.

This translates to a national coverage of 34.7% for 1st dose&24.3% for the 2nd dose.

