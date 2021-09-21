United States of America President Joe Biden has praised Zambian youths for voting in their numbers to remove a corrupt and oppressive regime.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, President Biden said:

“The authoritarians of the world may seek to claim the end of the age of democracy, but they’re wrong.

“The truth is, the democratic World is everywhere… it lives. The young people of Zambia harnessed the power of their vote for the first time.

“Turning out in record numbers to denounce corruption and chart a new path for their country.

“And while no democracy is perfect — including the United States, we’ll continue too struggle to live up to the highest ideals to heal out divisions and face down violence and insurrection.

“Democracy remains the best tool we have to unleash our full human potential.”