President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has learnt of the death of Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah to with deep sorrow.
Nzuwah is the former chairpChair of the Public Service Commission and he passed on this morning.
Zwnews
Sep 21, 2021 | Zim Latest
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he has learnt of the death of Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah to with deep sorrow.
Nzuwah is the former chairpChair of the Public Service Commission and he passed on this morning.
Zwnews
Share:
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.