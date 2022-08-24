Min of Health: Dr Constantino Chiwenga
South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters has called for the revocation of Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s medical licence and her removal from office for “humiliating” a Zimbabwean patient awaiting surgery, in an incident recorded and shared on social media.
The Limpopo Health MEC and provincial ANC official Dr Ramathuba confronted Zimbabwean patient admitted at a hospital in Bela-Bela.
“You’re supposed to be with Mnangagwa, he doesn’t give me money to operate you guys.
“Now I must operate you with my limited budget,” she said.
Meanwhile, the EFF says such utterances are uncalled for and should not be condoned.
In any normal country this video would be the leading item on all news stations & newspapers, and it would cause emergency debate in parliament tomorrow morning, but not in Zimbabwe.
