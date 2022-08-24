Min of Health: Dr Constantino Chiwenga

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters has called for the revocation of Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s medical licence and her removal from office for “humiliating” a Zimbabwean patient awaiting surgery, in an incident recorded and shared on social media.

The Limpopo Health MEC and provincial ANC official Dr Ramathuba confronted Zimbabwean patient admitted at a hospital in Bela-Bela.

“You’re supposed to be with Mnangagwa, he doesn’t give me money to operate you guys.

“Now I must operate you with my limited budget,” she said.

Meanwhile, the EFF says such utterances are uncalled for and should not be condoned.

Zwnews