President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has now issued a statutory instrument to enforce quarantining returning residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, the quarantining of returning residents who may have tested negative has been roundly condemned.

This comes at the time Southern Africa is complaining on isolation by the international community over the new Covid-19 Omicron variant, a move viewed as unjustified.

Earlier today, returning residents were let to go home straight, with immigration officials saying there was no SI to support the pronouncement.

Zwnews