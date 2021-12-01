Masvingo- It is a cruel and unjust world.

Gutu Police reacted swiftly and arrested the wife of slain MDC activist Nyasha Zhambe and two other relatives for allegedly telling her husband’s suspected murderer Joseph Mudziwepasi that his victim had been laid to rest.

The trio was arrested last night at around 7 o’clock.

Ironically Police is yet to arrest the three Zanu PF suspects in the murder who were reported 47 days ago on October 14, 2021 when they assaulted Zhambe with logs resulting in his hospitalisation and eventual death at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare on November 26,2021

Mollen Banga (41) was arrested together with the deceased’s siblings Beauty (43) and Shadreck (34).

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyer, Martin Mureri confirmed the arrests to The Mirror and said he had written to Police to seek clarification.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa professed ignorance over the arrest and said that he was going to check with Inspector Campes Muyambo the Officer-in-Charge at Gutu.

Mudziwapasi could not be reached for a comment as his mobile was not reachable.

The other suspects in the murder case which was reported at Mpandawana under case number RRB 459/62/19 are Buster Mafios and Eufrasia Chamwaita. The suspects all disappeared when The Mirror visited Mpandawana to try and get their comments yesterday.

Zhambe was assaulted at an illegal Zanu PF roadblock at Mpandawana where anyone suspected of having attended a meeting by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa at Mawungwa was tortured. Police is still to arrest anyone for mounting that illegal roadblock which was in full view of Gutu Police who had their own roadblock 400 metres away.

Banga and Zhambe’s siblings allegedly bumped into Mudziwapasi, a Zanu PF youth at around 5pm yesterday and quipped that the deceased had been laid to rest at the weekend. Mudziwapasi blew his top and allegedly shouted at the three. He allegedly made some threats before reporting to Police that he had been defamed.

What shocked many Mpandawana residents is that Police reacted swiftly and in an hour they had followed the trio to their village in Chief Mawere’s area some 40km away. They bundled the trio into the back of a truck and detained them at the station.

They only released them without charge at 11pm after MDC officials went to the station to ascertain the reasons for the arrest.

I am in the process of writing to the Police asking their preferred charge against the three. I also want to find out why they were quick to act on a flimsy charge when they are not acting on a murder case reported in October,” said Mureri.

