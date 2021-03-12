The Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe says the government will apply the principle of no work no pay in respect of civil servants who do not report for duty.

This came after some civil servants, especially teachers have been threatening to down tools as schools reopen, demanding a review of their salaries.

Meanwhile, speaking at the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting currently underway, Wutawunashe said such a system is a fair principle to clients who are entitled to services and those civil servants who report for work.

One of the key participants, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)says the framing of the meeting is all wrong and that the negotiating platform is a joke, adding that as teachers they never asked for a COLA, but restoration of their October 2018 salaries.

According to ARTUZ, the spirit of consultation of NJNC is also against provisions of collective bargaining provided for in s 65 of the Constitution. Other players are yet to present their positions.

-Zwnews