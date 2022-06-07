Government has approved a review of the price of maize to ZW$75000/ Metric Tonne (MT) while the early delivery incentive is now US$90/MT.

And the governmrnt says early delivery incentive will be extended to other crops such as traditional grains, sunflower and soyabean.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Minister of Information and Communications Technologies, Jenfan Muswere said cotton is now treated as an export crop, just like tobacco.

He said this means cotton prices are being determined by fair pricing based on international lint prices.

Cabinet approved the principles of the Disaster Risk and Management Bill.

The Bill will ammend the Civil Protection Act in order to ensure adequate preparedness and predictability in responses to and the general management of disasters.

Zwnews