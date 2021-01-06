The government has availed Z$7 billion for the motivation of and employment of more health workers, the procurement of PPE sundries testing kits and improvement of infrastructure.

Apparently, 150k test kits have been procured.

Deputy Minister of Health John Mangwiro made the disclosure during press conference held in the capital this evening, adding that since the festive season, covid-19 cases have been getting worse.

He urged people to follow the health regulations put in place to try and contain the virus and praised the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary for prosecuting those violating health regulations.

