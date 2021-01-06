Pro- US President Donald Trump protesters have stormed the US Capitol, where members of Congress were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The House floor has been evacuated, and Congress is in recess. The DC mayor has implemented a 6 p.m. ET curfew.

Before the protests began, Republicans in both chambers had planned to object to the count and delay the inevitable certification of Biden’s win.

Republican congressman tweets: “This is a coup attempt”

Amid a breach of the U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump protesters, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted calling it a “coup attempt.”

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused and the Capitol is on lockdown, according to Capitol police officers.

DC mayor implements 6 p.m. ET curfew

Washington, DC, will be under a 6:00 p.m. ET curfew, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced in a tweeted statement. It will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused after protesters incited by Trump breached the Capitol building.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport” within the district, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Capitol Police have asked for more law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities.

The US Capitol Police is asking for additional law enforcement for assistance, including federal authorities, per a source familiar.

The source said there are several suspicious devices outside the Capitol Building.

A separate law enforcement source says the DC Metropolitan Police Department has sent more resources to assist the Capitol Police, including CDU platoons or Civil Disturbance Units.

-CNN

Photos- AFP, AP, CNN