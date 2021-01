FC Platinum has crash out of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League after losing to Simba Stars in Tanzania by 4 goals to nil.

On aggregate, the Zimbabwean champions fell 4 – 1 on aggregate after having won the first leg at home by a goal to nil.

FC Platinum went into the match a depleted side, after some of its players tested positive for coronavirus.

More details later…

-Zwnews