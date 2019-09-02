Zim child bride rescued from paedophile hubby in South Africa

The 15 year year old child bride who caused social media outcry after images of her with her much older Madzibaba husband emerged has been rescued.

This follows after Girl Child Network founder, Betty Makoni posted pictures of the 69 year old man from Johanne Marange apostolic church appealing for his whereabouts.

The girl’s parents appealed to people to rescue their daughter and their prayers have been answered.

Human Rights lawyer and Anti Child marriages ambassador Nyaradzai Gumbonzvanda confirmed the girl has been rescued from the Madzibaba’s clutches.

We have some GOOD news!

Through your concerted efforts as networks concerned citizens, relatives, friends and organisations; little M was rescued from this man in South Africa.

She is in safety now and arrangements in place for her to recieve medical and legal assistance.

The man is yet to be arrested.