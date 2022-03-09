Citizens Coalition for Change member (CCC) council candidate, Maxwell Dutuma, being beaten by Zanu PF thugs with another of our youth members, the party has said.

Meanwhile, party says instead of the perpetrators being arrested, Dutuma was detained at Machipisa Police Station.

Apparently, over the years the ruling party had been accused of carrying out violent attacks against opposition parties.

It is claimed that in most cases it is the victims who are arrested.

In some instances police have been accused of denying to accept reports lodged by opposition parties.

