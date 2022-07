Gold deliveries to Fidelity Printers have risen by 59 per cent in the first half of 2022, reports Zimbabwe Economic Review.

Between January to June 2022 15,976kg was delivered while from January to June 2021 about 10,028kg were delivered.

Apparently, the 2022 Annual target is 40 tonnes and last year’s total deliveries were 29.6 tonnes.

Apparently, small scale gold miners accounted for 61 per cent of gold deliveries.

Gold is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners, however smuggling has been a key drawback.

Zwnews