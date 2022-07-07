The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a shoot out incident which occurred this afternoon at around 1500 hours in Gwanda where four armed robbery suspects were shot dead by the police.

The suspects had robbed the complainant of a vehicle in Gwanda CBD at around 10:00 hours.

Police said will release more details to be released in due course.

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which two company employees who were driving a Honda Fit Hybrid vehicle were attacked and robbed of US$34 000 at 2030 hours on 06/07/22, in Harare.

Zwnews