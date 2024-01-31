Court bars Harare Poly from demanding levies, tuition fees in US

The High Court has barred the Harare Polytechnic College from demanding levies tuition fees in US dollars exclusively.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) the court ruled in favour of their application.

“We have stopped Harare Polytechnic College from demanding payment of tuition fees & other levies exclusively in United States dollars a demand which was contrary to Zimbabwean law.

ZLHR on behalf of the students also argued that the demand by Harare Polytechnic College was illegal & in violation of section 3(1) (a) of the Administrative Justice Act as it was unlawful, unfair & unreasonable.

The students contended that the Circular issued by Harare Polytechnic College was in direct violation of a directive issued on 2 January 2024 by the Ministry of Higher & Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science & Technology Development directing polytechnic colleges, colleges & industrial training colleges to accept tuition fees and other levies in RTGS equivalent at the inter-bank rate.

Apart from Harare Polytechnic College, ZLHR cited Higher & Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science & Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira as a respondent to the application.

“We got an order granted by High Court Judge Justice Gladys Mhuri restraining & interdicting the learning institution from demanding (Exclusive US dollars) in contravention of the Regulations 2019 S.I 212 of 2019 as amended by section 2 of the Exchange Control (Exclusive Use of Zimbabwean Dollar for Domestic Transactions) Regulations 2020 (No.3) S.I 185 of 2020.

“Harare Polytechnic College had on 12 January 2024 issued a Circular wherein it pegged tuition, catering & accommodation fees to be paid by students for the first semester, which commenced this month, exclusively in United States dollars, and only provided a United States dollar denominated account.”