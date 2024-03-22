Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 22 March 2024

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens (ZiG) results.

Generally people are able to obtain them through trade and transactions just the same way they get USD or any other forms of money.

Currently however, individuals may be able to obtain ZIG tokens by applying to the RBZ and exchanging RTGS and other fiat currency or other digital assets, subject to the guidelines and regulations established by the RBZ.

ZIG are a digital currency backed by gold, rather than physical banknotes or coins.

Each ZIG token represents a specific value of gold measured in milligrams.

The tokens are transacted electronically using blockchain technology or a similar decentralized system.

While the process for acquiring ZIG tokens may vary, individuals can hold them in digital wallets and use them for transactions.

While there is no explicit mention of converting ZIG tokens back into physical gold at present, further information may be obtained from official sources.

ZIG tokens offer a unique digital currency solution, enabling peer-to-peer and peer-to-business transactions, subject to the guidelines set by RBZ.

