Fluid sample analysis confirms rich gas-condensate discovery in Muzarabani

A further fluid sample analysis has confirmed rich gas-condensate discovery and oil potential in Muzarabani’s Mukuyu.
Also discovered is high quality natural gas with minimal impurities (<2% CO2 and nil H2S) which will require minimal processing for sale to customers.
Samples show condensate gas ratio (CGR) estimated between 10-25 barrels per million standard cubic foot of gas at Mukuyu-2 with 50-60° API gravity condensate.
There is also light oil potential evidenced from sample analysis in Upper Angwa and Dande.
See below for detailed report.
A former traditional leader identified as Patyavazungu has lost his vehicle and household property after… Read More
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More
A 27-year-old teacher from Nsezi Secondary School in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South Province, is making… Read More
Image: News24 The South African National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over to… Read More
A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rival group sympathetic to former leader Nelson Chamisa says… Read More
What should be a sanctuary for Nyarai Chadoko has become a relentless nightmare filled with… Read More