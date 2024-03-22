Fluid sample analysis confirms rich gas-condensate discovery in Muzarabani

A further fluid sample analysis has confirmed rich gas-condensate discovery and oil potential in Muzarabani’s Mukuyu.

Also discovered is high quality natural gas with minimal impurities (<2% CO2 and nil H2S) which will require minimal processing for sale to customers.

Samples show condensate gas ratio (CGR) estimated between 10-25 barrels per million standard cubic foot of gas at Mukuyu-2 with 50-60° API gravity condensate.

There is also light oil potential evidenced from sample analysis in Upper Angwa and Dande.

