Categories: Zim Latest

Fluid sample analysis confirms rich gas-condensate discovery in Muzarabani

A further fluid sample analysis has confirmed rich gas-condensate discovery and oil potential in Muzarabani’s Mukuyu.

Also discovered is high quality natural gas with minimal impurities (<2% CO2 and nil H2S) which will require minimal processing for sale to customers.

Samples show condensate gas ratio (CGR) estimated between 10-25 barrels per million standard cubic foot of gas at Mukuyu-2 with 50-60° API gravity condensate.

There is also light oil potential evidenced from sample analysis in Upper Angwa and Dande.

See below for detailed report.

Share
22nd March 2024

Recent Posts

Former traditional leader loses car, household property over US$10,000 he owed villagers

A former traditional leader identified as Patyavazungu has lost his vehicle and household property after… Read More

22nd March 2024

Gold Coin and Gold-backed Digital Token Prices – 22 March 2024

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the latest prices for gold coins and… Read More

22nd March 2024

27 year old teacher opens digital school, attracts over 6000 students

A 27-year-old teacher from Nsezi Secondary School in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South Province, is making… Read More

22nd March 2024

BREAKING NEWS: SA Speaker of Parliament hands self over to police amid corruption probe

Image: News24 The South African National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has handed herself over to… Read More

22nd March 2024

We’ll block any attempt by Mnangagwa to run for 3rd term, CCC

A Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rival group sympathetic to former leader Nelson Chamisa says… Read More

22nd March 2024

House of Terror: Ndunge linked violent ghosts turn woman’s house upside down

What should be a sanctuary for Nyarai Chadoko has become a relentless nightmare filled with… Read More

22nd March 2024