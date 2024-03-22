Former traditional leader loses car, household property over US$10,000 he owed villagers

A former traditional leader identified as Patyavazungu has lost his vehicle and household property after it was confiscated for sale to recover more than US$10 000 which he owes to some villagers, whom he ill treated through abusing his power and arbitrarily depriving them of their belongings.

He accused them for committing various offences including alleging that they had committed incest, a charge which they denied.

At one time Patyavazungu together with his aides resorted to self-help by seizing some cattle belonging to a villager on the pretext that he owed a family outstanding lobola payments.

However, according to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, he was ordered to return the villager’s cattle within 24 hours.

Zwnews