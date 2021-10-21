Police in Mashonaland Central are investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case which occurred in Mt Darwin on 17/10/21 at midnight when two suspects disguised as gold sellers approached two male adults employed as gold buyers.

The suspects threatened the complainants with an unidentified pistol before robbing them of their cellphones, US$2 239.00 cash, 117g of gold, 1kg of Mercury, Booteng hand held radio and a satchel.

The suspects then sped off in an unidentified vehicle.

Meanwhile, on 15 16 October 2021, police detectives in Kwekwe responded to a tip-off and arrested Winshed Mututwa (39), Kudzanai Witness Lufayi (27), Vhusile Mangoye (22) and Amos Moyo (23) for theft of ZETDC cables in and around Kwekwe.

The arrest led to the recovery of 500 kg of ZETDC cables valued at ZWL$907 800. The suspects have since been referred to court.

Zwnews