Today the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Misheck Sibanda and the UN Resident Coordinator Delphine Serumaga will jointly sign the Zimbabwe United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation framework (ZUNSDCF 2022-2026).

Meanwhile, sustainable development goals SDGs aim to achieve good living for world citizens.

The envisaged goals demands that nations ensure efficient health, education, and other social services to inhabitants.

Apparently, Zimbabwe is faring badly amid nosediving economy.

The Zimbabwean government is on record blaming everything on sanctions.

Zwnews