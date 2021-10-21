Media editors and senior journalists under the Zimbabwe National Editors Forum recently visited Zesa power facilities at the Hwange Power Station which is critical to the country’s economic and development agenda.

Journalists engaged with Zesa executives on various and difficult issues.

ZESA chairman Sydney Gata briefed journalists on the current state of ZESA and power generation in the country, electricity supply issues and problems, capacity and distribution, as well as investment and climate change matters.

Mismanagement and corruption issues also arose.

In brief some of the issues that arise including the following:

1. Zesa is pushing to ensure adequate supplies;

2. Load-shedding to be alleviated, starting January 2022;

3. Hwange expansion back on track;

4. Zesa paying debts; and

5. China withdrawal pulled on some investments. -Newshawks