Court dismisses ANC application against Zuma’s MK party

The Electoral Court has dismissed the African National Congress’ (ANC) application for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to de-register the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.
Arguments in favour of and against the MK Party participating in the May elections were tabled and concluded last Tuesday.
The ANC argued in court that the Electoral Commission of South Africa contravened the law by allowing the party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, to supplement its registration application when it had already rejected it and called for a “fresh” one.
ANC has been arguing that the name MK loosely translated (The Spear of the Nation) has been its slogan for years, especially during the liberation struggle.
