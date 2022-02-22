Former First Lady, Grace Mugabe, has challenged ‘those who want to exhume’ the body of late Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe to ‘go ahead’, saying she buried her long-ruling husband according to his wishes and instructions.

Speaking at the burial of ex-ZANU PF Women’s League chairperson Sarah Mahoka, which marked her rare public appearance yesterday, the Mugabe’s widow said:

“I buried my husband according to the instructions he left me, those who want to exhume him, go ahead, we are watching”.

Her proclamations come in the wake of last year’s controversial ruling by Chief Zvimba ordering the exhumation of Mugabe’s remains and a fine of 5 cows and a goat, to be paid by the former First Lady for allegedly going against cultural and traditional rites by burying Mugabe at his homestead in Zvimba.

Grace did not attend the court. Traditional leader Chief Zvimba found Grace guilty of the charges and ordered her to pay a fine of 5 cows and a goat.

The traditional leader, born Stanley Mhondoro, controversially ordered that former President Robert Mugabe’s body should be exhumed and reburied at the National Heroes Acre in the capital.

While the Mugabe family had vowed to defy the ruling, Grace was yet to comment on the issue publicly. The former First Lady finally broke her silence on the matter when she attended the burial of ally Sarah Mahoka. Mahoka died in a car accident last week following a head-on collision.

Additional Reporting: Zwnews